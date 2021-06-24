Joseph Larry Kleinschmit age 60 of Norfolk, Nebraska died on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Arbor Care Center in Hartington, Nebraska under Hospice care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield with the Rev. Kizito Okhuoya officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 3-5:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Urn bearer will be his daughter Shelby Hansen.
Joseph Larry was born on August 20, 1960 in St. Helena, NE to Daniel and RoseAnn (Wuebben) Kleinschmit. He grew up in the St. James, Nebraska area and moved to Wausa, Nebraska in 1974 and graduated from Wausa High School in 1978. Joseph moved to Norfolk and began working for farmer John Uecker. Joe married Shirley Ann Zessin on August 18, 1984 in Oakland, NE. Five children were born from this union. He then worked for Mid America Dairy and also started Kleinschmit & Sons Mowing Service in Norfolk. Joseph then worked at Darling International Inc. prior to Wis-Pak in Norfolk, which was a bottling company.
Joseph was a member of St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart Catholic churches. He liked John Deere and collecting replicas. Liked playing cards and pool. Joseph loved to dance the Jitterbug. He enjoyed his Chevy trucks, loved attending family gatherings, and watching Westerns on TV. Joseph always loved his children and spending time with them.
Joseph is survived by his five children Jordan Kleinschmit of Norfolk, Jared Kleinschmit and Alejandra Avila of Omaha, Judd Kleinschmit of Omaha, Jacob Kleinschmit of Norfolk, Shelby (Brandon) Hansen of Okinawa, Japan; former wife Shirley Kleinschmit of Norfolk; parents Daniel and RoseAnn Kleinschmit of Wausa; seven brothers and three sisters Chuck (Vicki) Kleinschmit of Coleridge, Leonard Kleinschmit and fiance Connie McPhillips of Wausa, Dave (Staci) Kleinschmit of Wausa, John (Darcy) Kleinschmit of Norfolk, Marilyn (Bill) Thoene of Hartington, Dan (Cheryl) Kleinschmit of Wausa, Kathy (Tim) Pick of Hartington, Rich (Karen) Kleinschmit of Wausa, Darrell (Rachel) Kleinschmit of Wausa, Leann Frey & Brian Frey of Tilden, NE; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Paternal grandparents John and Leona Kleinschmit; maternal grandparents Bernard and Josephine Wuebben; nephew Cody Pick.