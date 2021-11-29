Galen Keith “Skeeter” Merchen age 93 of Bloomfield, Nebraska and formerly of Crofton, NE died on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield, NE.
Graveside services will be on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Crofton City Cemetery with the Rev. Christina Driver officiating. There will be a visitation on Friday morning from 9:00 until 10:20 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Military rites will be conducted by the Crofton American Legion Post #128 at the cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers will be Gaylon Johnson, Mike Johnson, Christopher Johnson, Matthew Egger, Mark Egger, and Evan Egger.
Galen Keith was born on October 5, 1928 to John and Edith (Murray) Merchen in Crofton, NE. He had an older sister Cleo and a younger sister Audrey. While he went by his middle name Keith, he was more well known as Skeeter. He earned his nickname as a skinny young boy who was little like a skeeter (mosquito). He grew up in Crofton and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict as a truck driver in Korea. While in the Army he earned his GED. After he was honorably discharged he went to technical school and got a degree in auto mechanics. Keith returned to Crofton and worked in several local garages. He also was the bus maintenance supervisor for the Crofton Public schools for several years. He then went to work for Thompson Propane as a driver. In retirement he enjoyed repairing small engines and was a big fan of NASCAR racing. He was a talented mechanic and was proud of keeping his vehicles in good condition.
Survivors include his nephew Gaylon (Sharon) Johnson of Yankton, SD & their children and grandchildren & great grandchildren; niece Karla Johnson (Matt) Egger of Martell, NE and their children and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Cleo Johnson, Audrey Waggoner; brothers-in-law Ralph Johnson and nephew Nolan Johnson.