Private family services for Lonnie Opkis, age 77, of Creighton, Nebraska will be Saturday, January 23, 2021, Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Reverend Jeremy Hans will officiate, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Lonnie died Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Lonnie Herman Opkis, son of Herman and Ruth (Stacken) Opkis was born April 8, 1943, at Bloomfield, Nebraska. He attended grade school at Round Prairie southwest of Bloomfield. Lonnie lived with his parents until 1973, when he joined Region IV services. In 1980, he started working in the laundry department at Sacred Heart Hospital in Norfolk until 2006 when he retired.
In 2010, Lonnie moved to Golden Assisted Living and later moved to Norfolk Care and Rehabilitation Center in Norfolk. In 2019, he was transferred to Creighton Care Centre and enjoyed visits with relatives and friends. Lonnie loved the outdoors, drives in the country, to go out to the farm to visit relatives and friends. He was a Nebraska Cornhusker fan.
Lonnie is survived by his sister and her husband, Kay and Jim Abbenhaus of Creighton; nieces and nephews, Joe and Andrea Abbenhaus of Bloomfield, Jeff and Debbie Abbenhaus of Bloomfield, and Terry and Traci Gall of Basehor, Kansas; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Hans Wagner; stepbrother, Charles Wagner; and great-niece, Lexis Abbenhaus.