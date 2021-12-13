Funeral services for Swede Gustafson, age 92, formerly of Bloomfield, Nebraska, will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee, Nebraska. Reverend James Marrs will officiate, with burial in Holy Faith Cemetery in Lindy, Nebraska.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home Creighton, Nebraska.
Swede died Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Northcrest Living Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Wilfred “Swede” Gustafson, Sr., son of Walfred and Helena (Chase) Gustafson, was born April 6, 1929, at Bloomfield, Nebraska. Swede attended school in Niobrara and enlisted in the United States Army, serving in Korea.
Swede is survived by his sons, Will, Don, and Jerry; grandchildren, Nicole, Sarah, Betsy, Amanda, Ally, Kyle, Rodie, and Chris; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Gustafson; and sisters, Edna, Joann, and Dottie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives; sister, Delores; and all of his dogs.