Donald L Schroeder, 83, of San Diego CA passed away on Monday, November 30 at the San Diego Alvarado Hospital after a brief illness.
Don was born on August 11, 1937 to Carl and Edna (Anders) Schroeder. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in the class of 1955. Upon graduating from Midland Lutheran College in 1959 with a degree in Business, Don entered the US Navy as an Ensign after receiving his commission from Midland College ROTC program. He traveled the world while serving on the USS Enhance, USS Colahan, USS Princeton, USS Benner, and USS Bailey. He retired from the US Navy in 1979 a a Lieutenant Commander and made his hime in San Diego, CA.
After being involved in two businesses, he became totally involved in his love of real estate. Don was an avid music lover, bicyclist , runner, hiker, traveler in his motor coach with his faithful dog companions Babe and Kari, involved in politics, and involved in youth Hostels. We will miss his quick wit, his infectious smile & laughter, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Don could walk into a room of strangers and walk out having connected with all of them.
Don was preceded in death by his mother, Edna, his father, Carl, his sister, Eunice, He is survived by his brother, Eugene (Barb) Schroeder of Bloomfield NE and his sister, Lois (Keith) Krohn of Hooper NE. He is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews - Mary, Erika, Cory, Scott, Barry, Julie, Carla, Brian, Madelyn, Kevin and Stacie. Also survived by his long time business manager, Mark Post.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 19 at 10:30 a,m. at St Marks Lutheran Church in Bloomfield, NE. Visitation with coffee and rolls will take place on that Saturday, June 19, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Internment will be at the Bloomfield Cemetery with Military Honors. Following will be a lunch at the church. For those having known Don, know that casual dress for every occasion was his civilian dress code, so guests coming to his celebration of life are welcome to dress casual.
Memorials may be given to Judicial Watch or whatever you chose.