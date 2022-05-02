Funeral services for Lola Herbert, age 85, of Verdigre, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills, Nebraska. Reverend Jacob Bobby will officiate, with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, Nebraska.
Lola died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her residence.
Lola Ann Herbert, daughter of Edward and Lizzie (Kumm) Kremeier, was born July 11, 1936, at rural Winnetoon, Nebraska. She attended rural school and graduated from Creighton Community School in 1954. On February 6, 1955, Lola was united in marriage to Marvin Herbert at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills, Nebraska. They were blessed with four children, Louis, Roberta, Beverly, and LaDonna.
Lola worked as a cook in the kitchen at Alpine Village for many years and then at Lundberg Memorial Hospital.
She was an avid seamstress who did alterations and sewed for many people, including uniforms for St. Ludger students and the first Kolache outfits for Verdigre’s All American City Award. She enjoyed sewing, baking, and tending to her flowers.
Lola would be seen attending her grandchildren’s many events and wearing a sports shirt as she was cheering for each of them. She was always caring for her grandchildren, helping them with homework, and shuttling them to and from school and activities.
Lola and Marvin were able to take many trips together, including Hawaii, Spain, Portugal, and Britain.
Lola was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. She lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, and grandmother.
Lola is survived by her husband, Marvin of Verdigre; children, Louis Herbert of Winnetoon, Roberta Herbert of Norfolk, Beverly (Joe) Mathine of Creighton, and LaDonna (Doyle) Hazen of Verdigre; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, including her namesake great-granddaughter, Lola Kumm; and sister, Velda Meyer of Hadar.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
To plant a tree in memory of Services Herbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.