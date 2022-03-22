Funeral services for Ernest Eckmann, age 82, of Lindy, Nebraska will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. Pastor Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be Monday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Ernest died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his residence.
Ernest Eckmann was born February 2, 1940, to Peter and Eliese (Heick) Eckmann. He attended Addison Elementary School and Crofton High School. Ernie served in the United States Army from 1962 until 1964. He and his brother Richard drove out to California where Ernie worked at Carroll Shelby and raced cars. They returned to Nebraska and Ernie worked at Kolberg’s in Yankton and also farmed.
In 1985, Ernie married Rita Levi at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lindy. They lived in Lindy after their marriage. Ernie worked for Arens Sanitation and later Gus Boldenow. He started a sanitation service, Best Sanitation. Ernie later worked at Michael’s Foods in Bloomfield for several years.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Rita; sisters, Alevia Howe, Lucille Jennings, and Judy (Clair) Wilson; his nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Kaye Becker and Kathy Eckmann; and many friends.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Elton, and Richard; his sister, Norma; Rita’s parents, Lloyd and Meta Levi; and brother-in-law, John Levi.
We will all miss him very much.