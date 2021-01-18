Private family Memorial Services for Jane Anderson age 82 of Bloomfield will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 23rd at the Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview. Jane died January 8th, 2021 at The Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Jane Anderson was born in Minnesota on November 6th, 1938. She was raised in Mankato and graduated from Bethany Lutheran High in 1956. After graduation Jane attended Mankato State University where she graduated with a bachelor’s of science in elementary education in 1959. Jane went on to meet and marry Rev. Art C. Anderson on July 8, 1961 in Mankato, Minnesota.
After marrying Arthur, the couple moved to Bloomfield, Nebraska where Jane taught elementary school for a couple of years. They then owned and operated Anderson Insurance until 2001, when they moved to Plainview, Nebraska where Arthur took a position as the full time pastor at Plainview Congregational United Church of Christ for 14 years. Throughout their marriage Art and Jane were blessed with two children, Greg Anderson of Norfolk and Lesa Anderson of Bloomfield. Jane spent most of her time helping Art with anything that needed done around the church and spending as much time as possible with her family. She devoted herself to her family and loved hosting holidays or sleepovers for the grandkids whenever the opportunity arose. She will always be remembered to her family for her love of bridge and bridge club, her spontaneous shopping trips (while Art enjoyed a nap in the parking lots between chauffeuring), and attending every single event the grandkids partook in,
Jane was preceded in death by her parents and several siblings, her beloved husband Arthur Anderson, and several other family members.
Jane is survived by her children Lesa Anderson and special friend Brian Wagner, and Greg Anderson, Grandchildren Tiara(Avery) Chrastil, Taryn Wamberg, and Ian Anderson; and great grandchildren Edyth, Oaklyn, Everleigh, and Osborne.
Services will be held at a later date.