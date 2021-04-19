Betty Jean Schumacher, age 94, of Wausa NE, died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield NE.
Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Wausa with the Rev. Judy Carlson officiating. Burial will be at the Magnet cemetery in Magnet, NE. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7:00 p.m. with a rosary recited at 5:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, at church, from 1:00 pm until service time. Refreshments will be served at the United Methodist Church following the burial. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Face masks are optional.
Pallbearers will be: Gayle Albrecht, Patricia Braunesreither, Bill Hottel, Thomene Garcia, Becky Lawler and Nancy Wisner. Honorary pallbearers will be: Elda Cunningham,Valieda Burns, Janet Stolpe, Dale Albrecht, Dick Henderson, Dick Dalton and Doug Gohr.
Betty Jean Frances was born December 20, 1926 in Wausa NE to Francis M and Mildred (Nelson) Anderson. She grew up in Wausa NE and graduated from Liberty High School in 1943. Her mother died when Betty was 8 years old. She helped take care of her younger sister and brother while they were growing up.
Betty married Gerald A Schumacher in Hartington NE, November 24, 1948. She worked for her father at the Pleasant Valley Cafe, along with her husband Gerry for over 5 years. Betty and Gerry moved to the Denver CO area, May 1951, where they lived for 50 years. They moved to Wausa 2001.
Betty was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed working on various VFW projects. Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church in Wausa. She enjoyed dancing, listening to Big Band and polka music and playing cards. Betty really enjoyed being with family.
Betty is survived by her husband Gerald of Wausa; 3 children: Frances (Don) Wisner of Cortez, CO, Gloria Anderson Schumacher of Brighton, CO, Mary Coker of Denver CO, daughter-in-law Roxanne Schumacher of Lochbuie CO, 8 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sons: Thomas and Anthony, brother Vern Anderson, and 3 sisters: Mary Ann Albrecht, Jinnie Vise, and Gloria Anderson.