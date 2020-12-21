Funeral services for Donald Doerr, age 85, of Creighton, Nebraska were Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa, Nebraska. Reverend Jerome Leckband will officiate, with burial in Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton was in charge of arrangements.
Donald William Doerr, the son of Henry and Alvina (Kruse) Doerr, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the home in which he was born on August 12, 1935. He died peacefully with his family at his side. As a lifelong member of Golgotha Lutheran Church near Wausa, he was baptized on September 8, 1935, and confirmed in the faith on May 23, 1948, at the same church where his grandparents were founding members. He attended rural school east of Creighton and graduated from Creighton High School in 1952.
On June 5, 1955, he married Arlene Miller at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Don and Arlene farmed and lived east of Creighton at his childhood home, where they celebrated their 65th anniversary earlier this year. They were blessed with six children: Dan, Vickie, Terry, Janet, Mike, and Carol.
Survivors include his wife, Arlene; three sons, Dan (Neva) of Creighton, Terry (Julie) of Plainview, and Mike (Darla) of Creighton; three daughters, Vickie (Glen) Emery of Fairbury, Janet of Creighton, and Carol (Lance) Richey of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 20 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; his brothers, Norman (Carolyn) and Edward (Pat), both of Creighton; sisters, Wilma (Dick) Thaden of Marysville, Washington, and Marge Doerr of Lincoln; and in-laws, Melva Doerr of Chamberlain, South Dakota, Arlin and Mardell Miller, and Connie and Charlie Lederer, all of Plainview.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mildred; brother, Leonard; father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Stella Miller; brother-in-law, Marlin Miller; and many other loved ones. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Mission Central, 40755 Co Hwy E16, Mapleton, IA 51034.