Graveside services for Anita Barlow, age 92, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Bloomfield City Cemetery. Reverend Lynde Linde will officiate.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Anita died Friday, September 4, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington, Nebraska.
Anita LaVonne (Kienow) Barlow was born January 20, 1928, to Willis Simon and Wilma Irene (Jones) Kienow at Winnetoon, Nebraska. She received her education in rural and town schools in Winnetoon until 1941when her family moved to Bloomfield and Anita graduated from Bloomfield Community School with the class of 1944. After graduation, she taught at rural schools of Bloomfield and Crofton for several years. Anita was also the bookkeeper for KK Appliance Propane Company until accepting the elementary secretarial position in the Bloomfield Schools. She dedicated herself to this position until she and her husband Jack purchased their plumbing and backhoe business. Anita helped manage the business until her husband retired.
Anita married Jack Talmon Barlow on October 27, 1946, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. One son, Jeffrey Lynn, was born in 1952.
Anita enjoyed the outdoor life of gardening, mowing, cutting wood, hunting pheasants and deer, camping and fishing with her family and friends. She and her husband enjoyed traveling in their RV meeting new friends in other states and seeing the beautiful scenery and culture of other states, and gambling.
Anita belonged to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and the United Methodist Church. She helped organize the first firemen’s auxiliary serving as their first president. She was also a Cub Scout den mother.
Anita is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Cheryl) Barlow; grandchildren, Jason (Kristine) Barlow, Karis (Keriann Denney) Barlow, Kalynn (Scott) DeBoer, and Brianna (Dilan Hingst) Barlow; great-grandchildren, Aymes, Alby, Declan, Sloane, and Alec; siblings, Betty Reiners and Ronald (Lorraine) Kienow; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, Jack, who passed away on November 9, 2000; and sister, Norma Claussen.