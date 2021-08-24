Memorial services for Marian Schroeder, age 90, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Terry Krueger will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Marian Elsie Schroeder, daughter of Theodore and Mable Lamprecht, was born March 21, 1931, at Bloomfield, Nebraska. She attended Bloomfield High School and graduated in 1949. Marian was married to Marvin Schroeder on August 26, 1951, at St Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Five children were born to them: Dennis, Roger, Mary Parrish, Lowell, and Philip.
Marian was a lifelong member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church where she played the organ for 70 years, taught children’s Sunday school, participated in various women’s groups, choir, and sewed many quilts which were donated to organizations.
She was also involved in many community activities including the local museum, Meals on Wheels, Women’s Club, a volunteer at Good Samaritan Society Care Center, and 4-H as a youth and club leader.
Marian had many interests including photography, scrap booking, quilting, sewing, baking, family historian, gardening, preserving garden produce, and flowers. Marian could drop a seed anywhere and it would grow and multiply into vegetables or flowers. She exhibited hundreds of items at the Knox County Fair from her time in 4-H through the recent 2021 fair.
She died August 21, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield at the age of 90 years and 5 months.
Survivors include her children, Roger (Liz) of Bloomfield, Mary (Leland) Parrish of Honey Creek, Iowa, Lowell (Sharon) of Stanton, and Philip of Bloomfield; grandchildren, Mark Parrish, Scott Parrish, Kurt Parrish, Amie Parrish, Leah Parrish, Anthony (Chastity) Warrior, Aaron (Jessi) Warrior, Adrian (Becca) Warrior, Daniel (Niihontesha) Warrior, and Karissa (Daniel) Payne; 16 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Louise (Richard) Adams of Kalamazoo, Michigan and Audrey (Fred) Fox of Roseville Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; son, Dennis; and her parents.