Mass of Christian Burial for Robert “Bob” Vogt, age 84, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Reverend Jeremy Hans will be Celebrant, with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery.
Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed on St. Ludger Catholic Church Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Live broadcast of the service will also be on 95.9 KNIL radio in Creighton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Bob died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Robert “Bob” Vogt, son of John Sr. and Gertrude (Dartman) Vogt was born October 2, 1936, at Creighton, Nebraska. He grew up in Creighton and attended St. Ludger Catholic School. On October 13, 1962, he married Marlene Meikle at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The couple was blessed with four children, David, Cory, Anne and Karyn.
After high school, Bob drove truck before serving in the United States Army from April 14, 1959 until April 18, 1961. After his discharge, he was a bartender at Jerry’s Bar for a few years before beginning a long career as a truck driver that spanned over 40 years. He drove for several independent trucking companies, including Merle Waldow Trucking, Drotzman Trucking, Arnold May Trucking and John Hazen Trucking. In 1978 he began driving for Farmland Industries out of Sioux Falls, SD. Bob later began his career with Alumax Extrusions out of Yankton, SD. Bob retired from trucking in January 2000, after driving more than 4 million miles accident free.
Bob thoroughly enjoyed his retirement and helping his son-in-law with harvest each year. He rarely missed a ball game, concert, birthday or any family event that included his children or grandchildren. Bob had a great love for the game of baseball. He attended most home games in Creighton, especially when his sons and grandsons played, as well as several Kansas City Royals games and Husker baseball games in Lincoln. He also loved collecting and tinkering with antique John Deere tractors, a love he passed on to his son and his grandsons. His greatest love was his family. He was a huge part of their lives and loved them all so well.
Bob is survived by his children, David (Kim) Vogt of Creighton, Cory Vogt of Lincoln, Anne (Dave) Condon of Creighton, and Karyn (Ronnie) Steffen of Crofton; grandchildren, Ellyse (Brent) Kruger, Cole, Nathan and Carter Condon, Taylor, Tessa and Trey Vogt and Isaac and Grace Steffen; great grandchildren, Bentley and Baker Kruger and Aleigha Vogt; brothers, John Jr. (Marlene) Vogt of Mead, Nebraska, Don Vogt of Yankton, SD, and Jerry Vogt of Creighton; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Gertrude Vogt; sisters, Jeanette Werner Johnson and Marilyn O’Connor; sister-in-law, Barbara Vogt; and niece, Regina Kay Vogt.