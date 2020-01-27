Mass of Christian Burial for Marty G. Thomas, age 61, of Norfolk, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Reverend Patrick McLaughlin will be Celebrant, with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk, with an 8:00 p.m. Wake Service.
Marty G. Thomas, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, passed away suddenly Jan. 22, 2020, from an apparent heart attack.
Marty was born March 20, 1958, in Osmond, Nebraska, to parents Ralph and Louise Thomas, the first of five children. He graduated from Creighton Community High School in 1976. Then as a young man, he enjoyed participating in baseball and basketball. He and his first wife, Linda (Glover) Carpenter, welcomed three children into the world together — sons, Ryan and Nicholas and daughter, Tara.
In 1999, Marty married Roxanne, the love of his life, welcoming her and daughter Jessica into his family. Marty and Roxanne would enjoy more than 20 years of happy marriage. They traveled to visit grandchildren whenever they could.
When he wasn’t serving in his role as a project manager for Norfolk-based EBM Construction, Inc., Marty was an avid motorcyclist, and he and Roxanne would frequently ride his Harley-Davidson together. With their children grown, they adopted Brix, an Aussie Doodle, who instantly became a prized member of the family and the star of the show at family gatherings. Marty took great pride in raising Brix, and the two were inseparable.
Marty and Roxanne also discovered a joy of camping, as well as remodeling their home. Marty’s years in construction gave him the skills to be a handyman around the home, and he could fix almost anything. He and Roxanne entertained grandkids and hosted family holidays often. Marty, the consummate family man, was an integral part of his children’s and grandchildren’s lives. He loved watching them play sports and attended as many of their events growing up as he could. He will be greatly missed.
Marty was preceded in death by his father, Ralph. He is survived by his mother, Louise Thomas; wife, Roxanne Thomas; son, Ryan Thomas, daughter-in-law Becky and their children, Kynlee and Addie; son, Nicholas Thomas, daughter-in-law Kelli and their children, Nolan and Kamille; daughter, Tara Steffen, son-in-law David and their children, Kennedy and Maddox; stepdaughter, Jessica (Glenn) Hoien; siblings, Steve (Kathleen) Thomas, Paul (Alexis) Thomas, Anne (Neal) Dufek and Rod (Amy) Thomas; brother-in-law, Randall (Sharon) Prince; father- and mother-in-law, Ed and Donna Prince; and various nieces and nephews.