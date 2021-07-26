Public visitation for Karen Fernau, age 78, of Ainsworth, Nebraska will be Monday, July 26, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m., at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara, Nebraska, with a service from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Celebration of Life Fellowship will be held at ZCBJ Hall in Niobrara following the service.
Karen died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Rock County Long Term Care in Bassett, Nebraska.
Karen Kay (Scott) Fernau, daughter of Charles Harvey and Alta Mae (Mills) Scott, was born July 24, 1942, at Verdel, Nebraska. Karen attended school in Verdel. On July 5, 1960, Karen was united in marriage to Kerry Warren Fernau, Sr. at Yankton, South Dakota. They were blessed with three children, Kerry, Jr., Tami, and Brenda.
Karen lived in various places throughout her lifetime including, O’Neill, Norfolk, Stanton, and Ainsworth in Nebraska, and Kemp, Texas. She was a member of Ainsworth Assembly of God and was active in her church.
Karen loved her family, doing things outside, traveling, and loved the Lord. She especially enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting with family members. She had a great love for Bluegrass music, an amazing green thumb, and enjoyed canning and making pickles from her garden. Karen had an eye for all things bling! She loved Coca-Cola and was a great baker. Karen was a fantastic partner in life to Kerry and a fantastic mother to her three children.
Karen passed away into the loving arms of her heavenly father on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 10:15 a.m.
Karen is survived by her husband, Kerry Warren Fernau, Sr. of Ainsworth; children, Kerry Warren Fernau, Jr. of St. Cloud, Minnesota, Tami Warell Fernau Vandergriff of Paradise, Texas, and Brenda Kay Fernau Bejot and husband Steve of Ainsworth; seven grandchildren, Knicolus Jay (Lindsey) Fernau of Ainsworth, Kyle Warren (Kelly) Howder of Lexington, Kentucky, Brent Aaron Howder of Longview, Washington, Timothy Scott (Hillary) Fernau of Norfolk, Kaprice Nicole Howder (Landon) Matcham of Paradise, Texas, Jordon Payumo Hunke of Omaha, and Karter Warren Payumo (Ashleigh) Fernau of Mitchell, Nebraska; ten great-grandchildren, Ethan, Breanna, Christina, and Nathan Fernau of Ainsworth, Kassidy, Knicolus, and Klarabell Fernau of Norfolk; Faye Fernau of Mitchell, Nebraska, and Koralee Matcham of Paradise, Texas; brother, Lyle John (Myva) Scott of Lindy; brothers-in-law, Kenny Jay (Nancy) Fernau and Kane (Deb) Fernau; and sister-in-law, Kareen (Sam) Klepper.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Scott; mother, Alta Mae (Mills) Scott; siblings, Loyd Scott of Lusk Wyoming, Harvey Scott of Verdel, Fern Scott Wassenburger of Lusk, Wyoming, RoseAnn Scott Martin of Hebron, Nebraska, Marvin Scott of Niobrara, Violet Scott Ebsen of Verdigre, Earl Scott of Minatare, Nebraska, Vera Eugene Scott of Creighton, Wayne Scott, and Floyd Scott; sisters-in-law, Loretta Scott, Sally Scott, and Naomi Scott; and son-in-law, Clyde “CJ” Vandergriff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family at https://gofund.me/cdb4355d.