A memorial tribute for Roland L. Barnes, age 66, of Wausa, Nebraska will be held at the Wausa Football Field at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021. A celebration of life will follow at the Wausa Fire Hall.
Public visitation will be Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
Roland died Monday, October 4, 2021, in Wausa.
Roland “Rollo” Barnes, son of Mervin and Beverly (Lind) Barnes, was born December 5, 1954, at Yankton, South Dakota. He attended Wausa Public School. On August 5, 1978, Rollo married Cathleen Zavadil at Crofton, Nebraska. They had two children, Brittnay and Jeremy.
Rollo lived in Waseca, Minnesota and Wausa, Nebraska throughout his lifetime. He was Head of Transportation and Maintenance at Wausa Public School. Prior to that, Rollo worked at Wausa Sanitation and Burlington Railroad.
Rollo was a member of United Methodist Church in Wausa. He enjoyed softball, bowling, bird watching, was a master gardener, and loved to travel to enjoy the warmer weather of the Gulf Coast.
Rollo is survived by his children, Jeremy (Kayla) Barnes of Pierce, Nebraska and Brittnay Dawson of Destin, Florida; three beautiful granddaughters, Taylor, Harlee, and Everlee Barnes; siblings, Ranee Cameron of Lincoln, Gene (Betty) Barnes of Valley, Gail (Brian) Borgmann of Norfolk, Karen Giraud (Dan Jessen) of Crofton, and John (Irene) Barnes of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
Rollo was preceded in death by his parents, Mervin and Beverly Barnes.
As Rollo would say ~ “Keep your nose in the wind and your eye along the skyline.”