On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Darlene Rose Kastrup Trenhaile, loving wife and mother of six children, grandmother to seven and great-grandmother to two, passed away at age 84. Her husband and daughter were at her side and she passed very peacefully.
Darlene was born on January 31, 1936, in Laurel, NE to Kai Robert and Rose Jesse (Larson) Kastrup. She spent her early life on the farm northwest of Laurel and later moved to Bloomfield where she attended high school and met her soon to be husband, Moose. On March 5, 1953, she married Richard Dean Trenhaile. They had three daughters and three sons: Sharon Lee Byers (Michael Byers), Donovan Richard (deceased), Randall Dean (Pam Trenhaile), Richard Duane (deceased), Donna Jean Taconi (Michael Taconi), and Kimberly Ann Kipp (Edward Kipp).
Darlene and Richard followed her older brother, Duane Kastrup to California in 1955. As a young mother, Darlene used many of her talents to assist in raising a large family. She raised and loved many other children at her home day care, took in laundry and ironing and had great referrals from her children's high school teachers and local law enforcement. She never had to advertise, they just kept calling her!
Darlene had a passion for many things, including gardening, cooking for a crowd, needlework, quilting, painting and reading. Not only did she use these passions to raise food for her family and make clothing for her kids, she passed on many of her talents to her children.
Summer vacations were often spent in Nebraska to be around a large and loving family. These trips were the highlight of the year as well as holidays spent at home with west coast family. Weekend fun including camping, motorcycle riding, fishing and visiting family nearby was also a treasured time.
After her kids had left the nest, she took college courses at the community college and worked outside the home for a few years, caring for infants at Children's World. Upon retirement, Darlene and Richard traveled across the country for a full year as well as celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. In 1993, they sold their Chula Vista house and returned to Bloomfield to be near their mothers and other family members. During this time, they spent their winters in Yuma, Arizona which removed them from the cold winters and brought them closer to their children in Southern California.
Darlene was preceded in death by her father, Kai; mother, Rose; sons, Donovan and Ricky; son-in-law, Ted Kipp, brothers, Leland, Eugene, and Charlie.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years and four children; grandchildren, Matthew Dow Byers (Jennifer), Ashley Kristine Bowen (Gregg) Michael Richard Byers, Bradley Michael Taconi, Sierra Dawn Mclemore (Brad), Emily Nichole Richardson and Thomas Dean Trenhaile (Kristen); great-grandchildren, Luke Thomas Byers and Charlie Paige Byers; brother, Duane; sister, Kathy Prosch; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws she loved dearly.
Darlene had a happy and infectious personality and a beautiful smile that lit up a room. To know her was to love her.
Due to current conditions, a celebration for Darlene will be announced at a later date. As mom would say, “Stay healthy."