Elva (Parrill) Larson was born on December 14, 1922 and departed this world to her heavenly afterlife on December 12, 2019.
Elva was born into a large and loving family and graduated from Bloomfield High School at the age of 16, in 1939.
In 1946, she met and married the love of her life, Clarence Larson and their union bore three children; Sharon Skokan, Larry Larson and Gary Larson. Elva was a devoted wife and mother, always keeping her house in order and clean, lovingly guiding her children, and helping with chores alongside Clarence on their farm in Wausa, NE.
In 1962, they moved to town (Bloomfield) and Elva worked in various positions to include working at The Good Samaritan Nursing Home and at the doctor’s office as x-ray technician.
Elva lived a long life and touched many with her unconditional love and sweet spirit. She was very skilled at caregiving, in her job and with her family. Elva was very beloved by many and especially by her grandchildren who would visit her on the weekend regularly, even though they lived in different cities.
Elva lived in Wisconsin during her life and most recently, Minnesota where her daughter cared for her for the last several years.
Elva is survived by her two children, Sharon Skokan (Cottage Grove, MN) and Larry (Beth) Larson (Arroyo Hondo, NM) four grandchildren: Morgan Skokan (Sugar Land, TX), Matthew Skokan (St Paul Park, MN), Chris (Brianna) Larson (Greely, CO) and Colin Larson (Arroyo Hondo, NM) and five great-grandchildren: Kiara (Clayton) Douds (Brooklyn, NY), Joshua Skokan (Sugar Land, TX), Tristan (Grace) Skokan (Eagan, MN), Dylan Skokan and Chloe Skokan, both of St Paul Park, MN.
Elva was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence in 2003, her son Gary in 1973 and all of her siblings and parents.
Elva left behind a legacy of love that still lives on in those who will miss her dearly.
Graveside memorial will occur at a later date.