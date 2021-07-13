Funeral services for Anne Jensen, age 98, of Bloomfield, Nebraska were10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Jacob Bobby officiated, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation was one hour prior to services at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Anne died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Anne Jensen was born in Denmark on March 25, 1923. At age four, she traveled with her parents, Jens and Alma Jensen and her uncle, Sven Jensen, from Copenhagen, Denmark to New York, New York. After passing through Ellis Island, they traveled by train to Bloomfield, Nebraska where they settled northwest of town. Annee attended rural school through eighth grade. She married Alfred Jensen on December 22, 1940, and they were married nearly 74 years. To this union three sons were born, Jerry (Barb) of Bloomfield, Nebraska, Allen (DeLaine) of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Gene (Deb) of Yankton, South Dakota.
While raising the three boys, Anne spent many hours milking cows and raising chickens, nearly 300 – 400 at one time. She and Alfred loved to go polka dancing, often to Kings Ballroom in Norfolk, and later in life sometimes in their own kitchen with radio on. They also loved to travel, making many trips to Alaska to visit Allen and family and many bus tours to nearly every state. They were also able to travel overseas to Germany and Denmark. Anne enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading, spending time with her great grandchildren and baking family favorites including, homemade bread, to butterscotch pie, to her chocolate chip cookies.
Anne is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry Jensen, Gene (Deb) Jensen and DeLaine Jensen; grandchildren, Darren (fiancé Becky), Dee Muessel and Scott (Shannon) Jensen; great-grandchildren, Evan Muessel, Lauryn Muessel and Karly (Collin) Konopasek; and great-great-granddaughter, Cady Konopasek.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alma and Jens Jensen; stepmother, Bertha Jensen; husband, Alfred Jensen; sister, Betty (Leroy) Hoge; son, Allen Jensen; daughter-in-law, Barb Jensen; and granddaughter, Jylle Jensen.