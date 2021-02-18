Lawrence Schneider
Lawrence Schneider, age 82, of Bloomfield, Nebraska died Monday, February 15, 2021, at his residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence R. Schneider, son of Rudolph and Mathilda (Engelmeyer) Schneider, was born February 18, 1938, at Bloomfield, Nebraska. He attended St. Andrew’s School and Bloomfield High School. Lawrence was united in marriage to Marcia Hilfiker on July 3, 1958, at Bloomfield. They were blessed with four children, Kathleen, Kevin, Loren, and Leslie.
Lawrence lived in and by Bloomfield all his life. Lawrence was a hard worker at many professions: delivering propane fuel, custodian work, and night watchman. He loved gardening, butchering, and working with meat. Lawrence also loved deer hunting with his sons and grandsons.
Lawrence was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Marcia; children, Kathleen (Bill) Hoile of Norfolk, Kevin (Ellen) Schneider of Durango, Colorado, Loren Schneider of Lincoln, and Leslie (Brenda) Schneider of Columbus; eight grandchildren, Steven, Lisa, Jennifer, Stacey, Brandon, Nicholas, Chelsea, and Logan; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy DeLaRoi of Sioux City and Delores Nelson of Norfolk; sister-in-law, Bernice Schneider of Bloomfield; and his special friend, John.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Richard Schneider and Paul LaVaun) Schneider.