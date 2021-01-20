Willis L. Wilbeck, age 94, of Wausa, Nebraska died Monday, January 18, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
Almighty God created the life of Willis LeRoy Wilbeck and on January 22, 1926, he was born to Christian and Julia (Bahnsen) Wilbeck. He was the youngest of seven children. Willis was baptized at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bloomfield, Nebraska and confirmed First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield, where he remained a member until his death. Willis spent his youth on a farm northeast of Wausa, Nebraska and attended Look-out District 96 school through the eighth grade.
At age 19, Willis entered the United States Army. He began basic training at Camp Fannin, Texas in June 1945. Willis served in Germany and was discharged in November of 1946. Willis returned to farming and together with his brother John, provided custom baling, corn shelling, and combining services.
God blessed Willis by giving him Vernal Peters as his wife. On a snowy day, they were united in marriage in Osmond, Nebraska at the church parsonage on February 28, 1949. They began married life on the farm two miles west of Pleasant Valley and remained on the family farm for 42 years, before retiring in 1991 in Wausa. To this union, three children were born, Timothy, James, and Beverley.
Willis was a “Mr. Fix It.” He was a skilled carpenter and mechanic and tackled any project from kitchen cabinets to farm equipment. After retirement, he continued to help his son Jim on the farm.
Willis and Vernal enjoyed bowling, traveling, dancing, and worked on puzzles. Upon their completion, the puzzles were framed and gifted to their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Willis experienced a full and rich life. He lived each day embracing what he cherished, Faith, Family, and Farming.
Willis received his crown of life on January 18, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield at the age of 94.
He is survived by his spouse of 71 years, Vernal; children, Tim (Kathleen) Wilbeck of Exeter, Nebraska, Jim (Jane) Wilbeck Hartington, Nebraska, and Beverley (Craig) Vanness of Wausa; grandchildren, Kelley (Al) Meyers, Travis Wilbeck, Chad (Kris) Vanness, Curtis (Kay) Vanness, Anne (Curt) Stratmen, Terri Jo (Travis) Mlady, Kendra (Marty) Schmidt, Macy Bloomquist (Kyle Johnson), and Michael Joy (fiance Nickole); 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Florence Peters; and many nieces and nephews.
Willis was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Wilhem and Emma (Krohn) Peters; brothers, John (Elsie), George (Anna), and Fred (Gertrude); sisters, Anna (John) Oakason, Emma (Sike) Pedersen, and Elizabeth (Elmer) Gatzemeyer; in-laws, Dorothy (Norris) Gillilan, Wilbur (Doris) Peters, Opal (Lyle) Schultz, Vinona (Eugene) McGarrity, and Albur Peters; and great-grandson, Vaughn Stratmen.