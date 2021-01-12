Elmer Tharnish

Elmer Frances Tharnish 90 passed away on January 10, 2021. Born in 1930 to Ernest and Julia (Huigens) Tharnish and grew up on a farm in Creighton, Nebraska, with his 13 brothers and sisters where he learned his love of family and a strong work ethic. Elmer graduated from Saint Ludger's School in 1948. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force where he learned his electrical trade, which led him to spend most of his life working as an electrician. After marrying the love of his life Veronica in 1956 and moving to Lincoln, Nebraska, they became members of Sacred Heart Church for 40 years and are now members of Blessed Sacrament Church. Elmer was also a member of Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post 3. Elmer always had a joke up his sleeve and knew how to immediately put a smile on anyone’s face. Elmer loved dancing, gardening, fishing, wood working, playing cards, board games, and puzzles, but most of all he loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Veronica (Ondracek); four daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and Robert Jr. Busick of Colonial Beach, VA; Debra and Michael Wismer of Eagle, NE; Diane Tharnish and Dan Holland of Lincoln, NE; and Amy and Keith Petersen of Cottage Grove, MN; one son, Gary Tharnish of Lincoln, NE; his brothers and sisters, John, Anna (Schumacher), Rita (Wagner), Robert, and Patricia (Neumann); 11 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Raymond, Gertrude (Effle), Pauline, Ernest, Irene (Thomas), Margaret (Hansen), Alfred, and Ruth.
When he arrived at the pearly gates he certainly said to Saint Peter, “Well, this must be the place cause there’s no other place around this place that looks like this place, so this must be the place”.
Visitation will be Tuesday 1-9 with Family present 5-7pm at the funeral home. Rosary will be Wednesday, January 13, 2021 10:30am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 17th & Lake Street followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of memorials send flowers to someone you love in memory of Elmer.
