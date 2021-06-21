Funeral Services For Dorothy Benck

A Celebration of Life for Dorothy Benck, age 92, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Jacob Bobby will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Dorothy Mae (Sage) Benck, was born on April 14, 1929, to Herbert and Elizabeth (Petersen) Sage at the family home in rural Knox County Nebraska. She was the youngest of nine children. She attended Weigand School and Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield, Nebraska, graduating in 1946. Dorothy attended business school in Sioux City, Iowa and went on to work in the Knox County AAA office in Center, Nebraska.
On October 31, 1948, Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, Donald Benck, in Bloomfield, Nebraska, at First Trinity Lutheran Church where they continued to be lifelong members. They were blessed with two children, Steven and Gayle, their spouses, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. After Don's passing in August 2020, Dorothy continued to reside in Bloomfield until moving to Lincoln, Nebraska in September 2020. Dorothy continued to reside in Lincoln, Nebraska until her passing.
Dorothy enjoyed her life in many ways. Being a wife and mother and spending time with her many sisters and brothers, their spouses and families was very important to her. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time and visiting with other family and friends throughout her life, cooking and baking, and, hosting many July 4th celebrations with Don at their home. Dorothy assisted Don with managing his feed sales and grain bin sales businesses. She was involved in church activities for many years and was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading and researching areas of interest such as birds, medical information and antiques. Dorothy especially enjoyed being outside in her yard, listening to the birds and enjoying this time, and any time, with Don.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Steven Benck and wife Barbara Gaynor of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, and, Gayle Pierce of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Timothy and wife Brittany Delp of Lincoln, Nebraska, Stacey and husband Michael Rumleanschi of Omaha, Nebraska, and Dustin Pierce and fiance' Natalie Wertz of Omaha, Nebraska: great-grandchildren, Lilian Delp and Raya Delp of Lincoln, Nebraska and Maximus Rumleanschi of Omaha, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Herbert Benck of Wichita, Kansas: and many nieces, nephews and other family members.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Don; son-in-law, Bruce Pierce; grandson, Kelly Delp; parents; eight sisters and brothers and their spouses; and several other family members.
Memorials can be given to the family for further designation.