Memorial services for Laurine Bartling, age 98, of Lincoln, Nebraska formerly of Creighton, Nebraska, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Reverend Bev Hieb will officiate, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be July 30, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Laurine died May 28, 2021, in Lincoln at the age of 98 years, 10 months.
Laurine Bartling was born to Ray and Myrtle (Alton) Stokes on July 29, 1922, on a farm southwest of Creighton. At an early age she moved with her family into rural School District 22, which she attended through eighth grade. She graduated from Creighton High School in 1939. Laurine graduated from Wayne State College and taught for forty plus years in rural schools in Knox and Antelope counties and the Creighton Community School.
Laurine was baptized by Reverend William E. Wilson in the Creighton Methodist Church on Easter Sunday, March 27, 1932. She was united in marriage to Vernon E. Bartling on October 4, 1947, in Vermillion, South Dakota. They spent their entire married life in Creighton. Vernon passed away on December 29, 1976.
Laurine was a very gentle, soft spoken and dedicated teacher and mother. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. She was an avid reader, and especially enjoyed newspapers and crossword puzzles. She was a lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary 1151, American Legion Auxiliary, NEA, NESEA and the United Methodist Church.
Laurine is survived by her three children, Mary Schuett of Lincoln, Bill (Vicki) Bartling of Lincoln, and Tammy (Steve) Halvorsen of Hickman; four grandchildren, Aaron (Kayla) Bartling of Hickman, Jacob (Chelsea) Bartling of Denver, Tyler (Katrina) Halvorsen of Gretna, and Haley (Chris) Elgert of Hickman; four great-grandchildren, Dallas, Witten and Lux Halvorsen of Gretna and Bentley Miller of Hickman; sister-in-law, Marjorie Stokes; and many nieces, nephews, former students and friends.
Laurine was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; her parents; brothers, Gordon, Lee, Dale, and Bill Stokes; sisters, Marjorie Way, Ruth Klippel, and Lois Johnson; sisters-in-law, Jean Stokes and Thelma Stokes; brothers-in-law, Don Way, Joe Klippel, and Don Johnson.
As long as she lived, Laurine never lost interest in the education of children.