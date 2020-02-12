A Celebration of Life for Marvin Kuhl, age 86, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Bloomfield Community Center, with a Masonic Service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at a later date in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Marvin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Avera Majestic Bluffs in Yankton, South Dakota.
Marvin Wilbert Kuhl was born in Knox County on November 14, 1933, to Leonard and Helen Kuhl. He grew up on a farm along the Missouri River and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1951, after which he served in the Army which sent him to Germany for a time. When Marvin returned, he was united in marriage with Elinor Rose on November 27, 1955. He continued to farm for most of his life and also spent time driving truck and working at his parents implement dealership. In his spare time he enjoyed playing cards, fishing, reading Western books, his daily cup of coffee at the Bakery, and giving people a hard time.
Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Elinor; son, Steve; parents, Leonard and Helen Kuhl; brother, Norman; and sister-in-law, Arlene Kuhl.
He is survived by his son, Brian Kuhl (Monica); grandsons, Nathan Kuhl (Michelle), Matt Beckmann (Rachel), Greg Beckmann (Katie), Curtis Beckmann; great-grandchildren, Lucy Kuhl, Josephine Beckmann, Dillon Beckmann, Blakely Beckmann, Barrett Beckmann; along with and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We would like to thank the staff at Majestic Bluffs for the care and attention they gave to Marvin while he was there.