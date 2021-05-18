Funeral services for Darrell Schuett, age 89, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Jacob Bobby will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Darrell died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his residence.
Darrell D. Schuett, son of August and Martha (Hill) Schuett, was born February 28, 1932, on a farm near Bloomfield. Darrell was united in marriage to Erma (Lentz) on December 26, 1954. They were blessed with seven children: Gloria, Virginia, Bruce, Bryon, Norma Jean, Brent, and Sara.
Darrell served in the United States Army, including an overseas deployment during the Korean war. Darrell was employed by Clark Mills and Son, a farming and ranching operation, for over 40 years. Following his retirement, he continued to work for local area farmers helping them with their planting and harvesting needs. Darrell was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church.
Darrell is survived by his children, Gloria (David) Brink, Virginia (Mike) Schmoldt, Bruce Schuett, Bryon (Darcy) Schuett, and Brent (Lori) Schuett; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth (Shari) Schuett of Huntsville, Texas and Myron (Nancy) Schuett of Laurel, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Erma (June 2015); daughters, Norma Jean and Sara; granddaughter, Jenna; sisters, Kathryn (Al) Macke and Phyllis (Bernard) Macke; and two brothers, Bob Schuett and one in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.