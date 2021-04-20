Services for Helen M. Mifflin, age 97, of Bloomfield, Neb., will be Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Crofton City Cemetery. Pastor Linde Lynde will officiate.
Helen M. Mifflin was born on March 12, 1924 to John C. and Edna Mifflin on the family farm at Crofton and she died on April 24, 2021.
She attended school in rural Knox County. She worked in Crofton, Nebraska at Russ’ Confectionary until 1967 when she went to work at Crofton Sate Bank. She retired in 1992 and moved to Bloomfield, Nebraska where she lived in her own home until June 2019 when she went to live at Bloomfield Good Samaritan Society.
She was a member of Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. She was active in many organizations, including United Methodist Women, Miriam Circle, Walking Club, Women’s Club, Red Hat Society, domino club and several card clubs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Art Mifflin; sisters, Arlene Kuhl and Arlis Konken; and an infant brother.
Helen M. Mifflin is survived by her nieces and nephews.