Raymond C. Poppe
Raymond Carl Poppe age 92 of Crofton, Nebraska died on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:30 am at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, Nebraska. Burial will be in the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post 128. A public viewing will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 pm on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Facemasks and social distancing will be required at the public viewing. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. To watch a livestream of the funeral service, please visit www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Pallbearers will be grandchildren: Jason Drotzmann, Kelly Drotzmann, Brent Drotzmann, Travis Poppe, Cassie Mueller, Joey Tramp, Lindsay Peterson, and Megan Dreesen. Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Drotzmann and Chad Poppe.
Raymond Carl was born on March 21, 1928 on the family farm near Crofton to George and Emma (Einneman) Poppe. He was raised with his two brothers, Ewald George and John Henry Poppe. Ray was baptized and confirmed into the Catholic Church in 1954 by Father Bernard Westermann. Ray went through the eighth grade at New Home Country School. He stayed at home and farmed with his dad, his uncle Carl and his brother John until he was drafted into the U. S. Army on 2/28/1951 and served until 2/21/1953. He went overseas to Germany and later was in the reserves until 4/4/1957. Ray married JoAnn E. Foxhoven on June 8, 1955 in Constance, Nebraska. They farmed raising cattle, hogs and grain. Ray continued his passion of farming until 2015 when his health prevented him from having an active role.
He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and the Crofton American Legion Post #128. Ray liked to tinker on an old Model “A” truck he owned.
Ray is survived by his wife JoAnn of Crofton; four children Arlen (Peggy) Poppe of Crofton, Cindy (Joe) Kollars of Crofton, Alan (Donna) Poppe of Crofton, Lori (Kevin) Tramp of Crofton; eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother Ewald (Shirley) Poppe of Crofton; sister-in-law Beatrice Poppe of Crofton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two grandchildren Bobby Drotzmann, and Chad Poppe; brother John Poppe.