Memorial Services For Cynthia Schaller

Mildred Brush sat in church the morning of June 7, 1953 counting contractions. Her husband, Burton, had been asked to preach at a church in another town, but she thought it wise to stay near the hospital, just in case. At the end of the service, she walked to the hospital where Cynthia Lee Brush made her arrival into this world.
Cynthia’s passion for people and different cultures began as a small child when her family moved to Nicaragua, Central America where her father worked as a missionary and surveyor for the Pan-American Highway. It was here that she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior. At the age of four Cynthia knew without a doubt that she was a “naughty little girl,” and that she needed to be saved from her sins. At the age of twelve, as she studied the scriptures for herself, she solidified her beliefs. The decision she made when she was four to trust Jesus was all she needed. When she studied Ephesians 1:13-14 that gave her a clear understanding.
“And you also were included in Christ when you heard the message of truth, the gospel of your salvation. When you believed, you were marked in him with a seal, the promised Holy Spirit, who is a deposit guaranteeing our inheritance...” Ephesian 1:13-14
From her father’s surveying career she understood that when a job was completed, he would put his seal on it. It was finished. She was clothed in the righteousness of Jesus, and all her works were “as filthy rags.” There was no need for any further work to be done.
Once the surveying project in Nicaragua was complete, her family moved back to Riverton, Wyoming. While Burton worked with the family business, William Brush and Sons from 1961-1966, Cynthia’s family spent some time living in a camper in Yellowstone National Park while surveying and building roads. Stories about playing with bear cubs, bonding with her cousins and having wonderful adventures together have delighted us over the years. During that time the mountains left a permanent imprint on her heart.
In 1966 her family moved to Newcastle, Nebraska where her father pastored a church. It was there that a young man named Brad started showing up for Sunday dinner to enjoy Mildred’s cooking each week and where he noticed an adorable girl with long brown hair. Cynthia graduated from Nebraska Christian High School in 1971, then attended Prairie Bible Institute in Alberta, Canada. She married her high school sweetheart, Emel Bradford Schaller, in 1972. Their 47 years together as closest companions in life brought many joys, especially their 6 children: Stacey, Latisha, Dawn, Julie, Kathryn and Perry.
Throughout her life, Cynthia was a “pioneer” in many ways. Early in her marriage, she started a home Bible study with all of her neighbors. During the course of the Bible Study, every woman became a Christian. She continued her ministry, starting Bible studies in nearly every town in which she lived. This ministry multiplied and grew to include hundreds of women over the years.
As a young mother, she went against the cultural tide and became a strong advocate for women and infant centered birth practices as well as breastfeeding education and support, even serving in a chapter of Le Leche League.
Cynthia also became a pioneer in education. After reading Homeschooling for Excellence by David and Micki Colfax, Cynthia’s family became one of the first families in Nebraska to Homeschool in 1986. She took Deuteronomy 6:7 to heart: “You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise.” She dedicated herself to using every teachable moment to share the gospel with her children.
In 1987, Cynthia was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. At that time, this diagnosis was met with little optimism for recovery. Once again she searched the scriptures and spent one whole night wrestling with God. When morning came she had settled it in her heart that God was a good God and she was not a fool for her faith and trust in Him. She “pioneered” again as she researched alternative medicine and health food to combine with her medical treatments, even starting a local Food Coop to bring access to health food to rural parts of Nebraska. Since her youngest child, Perry, was a baby, she prayed that God would give her 16 more years to raise her child. The Lord blessed her with a double portion of 32 years, showing again that God “…who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine…” (Eph. 3:20) had showed His love to her personally again.
During those years, along with her husband, Cynthia raised her children, enjoyed the addition of 24 grandchildren, served in her church, and provided hospitality for many through her gift of cooking. She was excited when the mission field came to her and helped to start a ministry for Spanish speaking people in the Norfolk area as well as becoming involved in a ministry to international college students. Her home and her table was always open to everyone and she poured out her “mother’s love” on all who needed it.
All throughout her life, Cynthia believed that God had a purpose for her life, and that He would fulfill it in her (Psalm 138:8), and just as the Psalmist believed it, so did she. “Now when David had served God's purpose in his own generation, he fell asleep...”
Cynthia passed through heaven’s gates on Saturday, January 4th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Burton Brush.
Cynthia is survived by her husband Brad Schaller of Carroll, NE, her mother Mildred Brush of St. Louis, Missouri, Stacey (Brenda) Schaller of Sidney, Nebraska, Latisha (John) VanderZon of Venice Florida, Dawn (Larry) Christiansen of Hamilton Michigan, Julie (Anthony) Boysen of Cedar Bluffs Nebraska, Kathryn (Tom) Reicks of Bloomfield Nebraska, and Perry (Leah) Schaller of Norfolk Nebraska, seven siblings and their spouses, 2 sister-in laws and their spouses, 24 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and people everywhere in the world who loved her.
“Her children arise and call her blessed;
her husband also, and he praises her:
“Many women do noble things,
but you surpass them all.”
Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting;
but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.
Honor her for all that her hands have done,
and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.”
Proverbs 31:28-31
A Memorial Service will be held on January 11, 2020
