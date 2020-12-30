Shelly Masat
Mass of Christian Burial for Shelly Masat, age 58, of Brunswick, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton, Nebraska. Reverend Jeremy Hans will be Celebrant, with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in rural Brunswick.
Visitation will be Friday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary.
Services will be livestreamed on St. Ludger Catholic Church Facebook page.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Shelly died Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at her residence.
Shelly Masat was born March 2, 1962, in Omaha, Nebraska to Winifred A. Manriquez and was adopted by Daniel E. Myers in October 1962. Shelly was raised in Omaha and attended elementary school and seventh grade at Bancroft High School. Her family moved to Malvern in the fall of 1975. Shelly attended Malvern Community Jr-Sr. High School, graduating in 1980. She attended Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa for two years and graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1981. Shelly worked at Jennie Edmundsen Hospital in Council Bluffs, at various doctor’s offices, and at Glenwood State Hospital School in Glenwood, Iowa. Later in her career, Shelly had an in-home daycare and then worked as an administrative assistant at Creighton Elementary School.
Shelly married Mike Ryun on September 26, 1981, at the United Methodist Church in Malvern. Two children were born to them, Bradley Michael Ryun on September 28, 1983, and Ashley Brooke Ryun on October 8, 1987. She and her children moved to Glenwood, Iowa and later to Brunswick, Nebraska.
On June 8, 1991, Shelly married Michael Gordon Masat at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick. They were blessed with two children, Zachary Michael Masat on April 23, 1992, and Cory Joseph Masat on April 1, 1995.
Shelly enjoyed counted cross stitch, crafts, scrapbooking, rubber stamping, and helping Mike with farm work. She also liked cooking, baking, reading, hiking, kayaking, junking, and repurposing things. You would often find Shelly volunteering at school and at her church. She had held several offices in the Altar Society including, president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer. She also served as an officer on the Brunswick Library Foundation.
The biggest joys of Shelly’s life were her husband, children, and grandchildren. She and Mike enjoyed raising all four of their kids of whom they are very proud. They loved watching them grow and change over the years. Shelly and Mike enjoyed going to Kansas City Chiefs football games, watching training camp and games on TV. They also liked going on drives, fishing, golfing, and working together.
The love Shelly had for her husband, children, and grandchildren was so immense and special that it cannot be described. She was so happy with them, felt blessed to have them in her life, and loved them so very much!
Shelly is survived by her husband, Mike; children, Bradley (Michelle), Ashley, Zachary (Ashlee), and Cory (Ashlyn); six grandchildren and one on the way; and siblings, Dave Manriquez of Bellevue, Nebraska, Roger Myers of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Dannelle Beavers of Sioux City, Iowa, Frank Pasieka of Portland, Maine, Dave Pasieka of Chicago, Illinois, Tony Pasieka of Manassas, Virginia, Carol Supeh of LaVista, Nebraska, Laura Ousley of Omaha, Nebraska, and Rosemary Pasieka of Murray, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Winifred Myers Bender; fathers, Daniel Myers and Frank Pasieka; sister, Sheila Freis and Dion Manriquez; and two infant children.