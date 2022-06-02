Memorial services for Paulette Smith, age 88, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gene Borgmann will officiate, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Paulette died Monday, May 23, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek, Nebraska.
Paulette Y. (Briand) Smith, daughter of Eugene and Emillie (Chiffoleau) Briand, was born April 12, 1934, in Le Pellerin, France. She attended school in France for tailoring and sewing. Paulette met her future husband, James “Sarge” Smith, while he was serving in the United States Army and was stationed in France. They were united in marriage in April of 1959 in Le Pellerin and were blessed with 58 years of marriage and one daughter, Roberta.
The young family moved around often while Sarge was in the service. They moved to Virginia, back to France, and then to Kansas and Georgia, before settling in Creighton, when her husband retired from the service in 1972. Paulette became a United States citizen in 1975. She worked at a café in Creighton, enjoyed vacationing and spending time with her family, playing cards, and creating oil paintings. Paulette also looked forward to occasional trips to the casino. She lovingly cared for her husband for ten years as his health failed.
Paulette is survived by her daughter, Roberta (David) Trudeau of Battle Creek, Nebraska; two granddaughters, Dana (Brian) Nuzum of Omaha, Nebraska and Corinne Saner of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two great-grandchildren, Ashton and Taylin; sisters, Semone Buffat and Annette Olivier; sister-in-law, Norma Jean Dunklau of Lincoln, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; daughter, Jane; siblings, Albert Briand, Roger Briand, and DeDe Haugmard; brothers-in-law, George Buffat, Sandreau Olivier, Roger Haugmard, Bobby Smith, and Jerry Smith.