Ferdy F. Mefford, age 89, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Azria Health Longview in Missouri Valley. Ferdy was born May 11, 1932, in Bloomfield, Nebraska, to Taylor and Caroline Mefford. Ferdy graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1950 and enlisted in the Navy the same year. He was honorably discharged in March 1955. He married Ruth Ann Wulf in June 1954. Three children were born from this marriage: Daniel, Stephen and Richard. Ferdy was a student/athlete at Wayne State College and became a wood shop teacher in Bassett, Nebraska after graduation. He received his Masters Degree at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE. In 1966 he became the Elementary Principal in Missouri Valley, Iowa, until his retirement in 1994. Ferdy loved that his vocation was centered around the development of children and he enjoyed working with the teachers and staff at the school. His love of children extended to his family as he always enjoyed time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ferdy especially cherished and adored his high school sweetheart that he was married to for over 67 years and was his companion for over 70 years.
He had a passion for public service that included over 50 years with the Lions Club where he held leadership positions including Club President. He was awarded Lion of The Year twice and received the Warren Coleman Honorary Award for Lifetime Achievement. He was the recipient of the 2009 Byways of Excellence Award in Education from Alegent Health. He was an active member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church and past President of the Church Council. As President of the Library Board he oversaw the renovation and expansion of the building in 2004.
An avid sports fan he was a diehard Nebraska football fan. He was the announcer at the high school track meets and he was part of a team of football referees that officiated several high school playoff and championship games. His greatest sports passion was golf where he was an annual contender for the club championship. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and grandchildren.
Ferdy is survived by his wife Ruth Ann (Wulf) Mefford, his sons Daniel (Amy) Mefford, Stephen (Claudia) Mefford, and Daughter-in-law Kathy Mefford, grandchildren: Kelly Mefford, Paul (Caitlin) Mefford, Kristy (Wes) Griffith, Samantha Mefford (Ryan), Joe Mefford, Amanda (Mike) Cliffe, Melissa (Pat) Manzer, Audrey (Erwin) Hawley, Leyanna Mefford, Aris Mefford, 13 great-grandchildren: sisters Judy Skrivan, Linda (Dennis) Huttman, brother Jack (Donna) Mefford and Brother-in-law, Marlin Schuttler.
Ferdy was preceded in death by his parents, Taylor and Caroline (Berner) Mefford, son Richard Mefford, brothers Pete Mefford, Jerry Mefford, and Don Mefford; sisters Vivian (Hank) Frank, Dorothy Downey, Lois (Ivan) Rosenberg, Marvel (Virlyn) Lukens and Nila Schuttler.
Visitation will be Friday, January 28th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church,
Lutheran funeral service will be held Saturday, January 29th at 10:30am at St. Paul Lutheran Church. St. Paul’s is located at, 201 N. 2nd St., Missouri Valley, Iowa 51555
The final resting place is Rose Hill Cemetery in Missouri Valley, Iowa.
Memorials are earmarked for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and the Missouri Valley Public Library and can be sent to Ferdy Mefford Family, 2855 335th St., Logan, Ia. 51546.
The family would like to invite everyone to a time of lunch and fellowship at the church following the funeral service
