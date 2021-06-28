Funeral services for Cliff Brewer, age 59, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Faith United Church in Creighton. Reverend Cathy Cole will officiate, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Cliff died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence.
Clifford Eugene Brewer was born December 25, 1961, in Norfolk, Nebraska to Dick and Joann (Hager) Brewer. He grew up on a farm seven miles south of Norfolk. Cliff attended Madison High school and received his GED. He was married to Debbie Bals in 1981 and had two children from that union, Kimberly and Adam. In 1985, Cliff was admitted to Valley Hope and had been sober for 36 years. In 1999, Cliff met his current wife, Wanda Loseke, while working at Sky Scan Cable Company. They were united in marriage on June 24, 2000. With this marriage he gained a great son, Joaquin.
Cliff worked various jobs until his treatment at Valley Hope. In 1985, he started at Darling International, where he worked for 21 years. In 2000, when Cliff married Wanda, he moved to Creighton where he worked a few different jobs. His last job was working maintenance at Avera Creighton Hospital and was employed there for 11 years. Cliff really enjoyed the hospital staff and could not have asked for a better second family, as they stood by his side for the last two years while he battled cancer.
In his younger years, Cliff enjoyed raising running coon hounds, especially the Red Bones. Cliff always enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping and especially liked telling the stories that went along with his hunting tales. He joyfully taught his children to enjoy the same things in life with hunting, fishing, and camping. Cliff spent many years hunting with his sons and nieces and now his grandchildren are following in his footsteps. The tranquility and peace of being outdoors is what he enjoyed the most. Cliff found the most enjoyment in spending time with his family and seeing his grandchildren who were the light of his eyes.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Wanda of Creighton, NE; daughter, Kimberly (Josh) Heuer and their children Hannah and Kinnick of Delmar, IA; son, Adam Brewer and his children Addison and Charlotte of Columbus NE; son, Joaquin Santos and his children Brayden, Elijah, and Layla of Randolph, NE; mother, Joann Brewer of Madison, NE; brother, Dean Brewer of Newman Grove, NE; sister, Peggy (John) Miller of Arnett, OK; sister-in-law, Cindy Brewer of Norfolk, NE; mother-in-law, Sharon Bauman and her partner Richard Overholt of Creighton, NE; father-in-law, Gale Loseke of Richland, NE; sister-in-law, Deb (Chris) Van Kirk of Plainview, NE; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dick Brewer; brother, Kenneth Brewer; grandson, Colton Heuer; and son, Jason Loseke.