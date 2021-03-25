Funeral services for Dennis Swanson, age 82, of Wausa, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Reverend Carl Sirotzki will officiate, with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Plainview Manor in Plainview, Nebraska.
Dennis Leslie Swanson was born July 10, 1938, the sixth of seven children born to Gust Eric and Annie (Nelson) Swanson on a farm east of Wausa, Nebraska. His education began at Prairie Belle country school and he graduated from Wausa High School.
Dennis entered the Army in October 1961 and began his training at Fort Carson, Colorado. After eight more weeks of Medic training at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, he was stationed in Germany at a field hospital. He returned home to the farm in September 1963, just in time to help with the harvest. He continued to farm with his brothers until failing health forced him to retire from farming.
Family was always very important to Dennis. Sunday afternoons would find them always visiting relatives or entertaining them at their home. The holiday celebrations were also very special.
Dennis always enjoyed sports, being both a Husker and Chicago Cubs fan. His love for baseball began in grade school when he joined the Midget team. Some of his favorite baseball memories included having a baseball team two years in high school with his team going to state his junior year. He pitched the first game and they won. After returning from the service, Dennis joined the town team known as the Wausa Swedes, and played as pitcher or third baseman. His baseball career ended when he was about 30 after he tore a ligament in his wrist.
Dennis also enjoyed bowling and he joined the bowling league in Wausa. He played on the same team as his brother, Ronald, each Wednesday night.
In 2012, Dennis began nine years of kidney dialysis with trips to Norfolk three times a week. This past year after Covid arrived, his visits were reduced to twice a week and most recently to once a week. In December 2019, Dennis entered Plainview Manor where he resided until his passing on March 23, 2021, at the age of 82.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Oscar Uldrikson; brothers, Leland, Ronald, and David; and sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Lavern Kracht.
Dennis is survived by one brother, Jerry of Wausa; two nieces; two nephews; eight great-nieces; one great-nephew; 25 great-great-nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.