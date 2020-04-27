Public graveside service for Mark A. Risinger, 62, of Hadar will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 27, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, Creighton, NE.
Public visitation for Mark will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Pierce, NE. Limited visitation without the family present will be at the church, in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions there will be a strict enforcement of 10 people allowed inside the facility at one time and they may need to wait outside. Please enter St. Joseph's Catholic Church at the Southwest church entrance.
Casket Bearers are Morry Volquardsen, Andrew Lingenfelter, Matt Fritz, Aaron Fritz, Scott Fritz, Trent Spieker, Cary Spieker, Jim Spieker. The graveside service will be streamed live at 11:00 a.m., Monday on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Mark passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Willow Creek Lake, rural Pierce from an apparent heart attack.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
Mark was born on June 23, 1957 in Center, Nebraska to Rex and Gladys (Eager’s) Risinger. He attended Center Elementary School and Creighton High School, where he graduated in 1975. After high school Mark moved to Alaska and worked on the Alaskan pipeline. After returning home, he worked for Midwest Bridge. He then worked for Progressive Nutrition (formerly Norco). He finished his working career for Vulcraft Steel until the summer of 2019, when he retired.
Mark was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to fish with his wife and siblings and enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren fishing. He enjoyed hunting and being in nature. He was a beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Mark is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jannelle (Spieker) Risinger; daughter Lindsey (Risinger) Lingenfelter, her husband Andrew, and their children Samson, Rhett, Sawyer, Helena, and Otto; and son Eric Risinger, his wife Carin (Boelman) Risinger and their children Tara and Gabe. Mark is also survived by his sister Marcia Davis and Harry Harris; brother Brad Risinger and Kathy Rouse; and brother Lyle Risinger and his wife Therese Risinger along with many other loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents Rex and Gladys (Eggers) Risinger.
