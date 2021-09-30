Funeral services for Gloria Volquardsen, age 78, of Orchard, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Orchard. Reverend Ryan Janke will officiate, with burial in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Orchard.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Gloria died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh, Nebraska.
Gloria Kay Volquardsen, daughter of Alfred Cernousek, Sr. and Ruth (Kriz) Cernousek, was born February 5, 1943, at Orchard, Nebraska. She graduated from Verdigre High School in 1961. On October 15, 1961, Gloria was united in marriage to Glen Volquardsen at First Methodist Church in Verdigre. They were blessed with three sons, Greg, Gailen, and Grant.
Gloria and Glen first lived in Verdigre for several years after their marriage before moving to Orchard. She was a homemaker while her children were young. When they were older, Gloria did babysitting for others in her home. She was also the bookkeeper for the family business, Volquardsen Milk Route. Gloria was the Royal News social columnist for the O’Neill, Plainview, Neligh, and Orchard newspapers. Later on, she was a home health caregiver in the Orchard area for many years.
Gloria was known as the “casserole queen.” She enjoyed gardening, cooking, collected numerous recipes, and always made sure everyone had enough to eat when they left her home. She was the neighborhood Mom who welcomed any and all. Gloria was selfless to a fault; she always wanted everyone else taken care of before she worried about herself. She also had a contagious laugh and a joyful sense of humor.
Gloria was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and had a very strong faith that guided her each and every day.
Gloria is survived by her sons, Greg (Marchel) Volquardsen of Creighton, Gailen of Norfolk, and Grant (Amy) Volquardsen of Logan, Ohio; four grandchildren, Russell Volquardsen, Ryan Volquardsen, Randi (Nathan) Brockhaus, and Makenna Volquardsen; brother, Alfred (Bernice) Cernousek, Jr. of Kearney; and many, many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Ruth Cernousek; husband, Glen; sister, Renee, in infancy; cousin, Phyllis Latzel; and a host of in-laws.