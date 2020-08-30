Betty Jo Price (Ehrenberg), 80, of Grand Island, calmly passed away surrounded by loved ones, on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Emerald Healthcare at Lakeview in Grand Island, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Chaplain Jay Towell will officiate. CDC guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing and face masks are encouraged at both the visitation and funeral service. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Monday at the Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Betty Jo Price was born June 17, 1940, on the farm near Creighton, NE to Joe and Berniece (Neumann) Ehrenberg. She grew up and received her education in Creighton graduating from Creighton High School in 1958. She did in-home care and worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk for a short period of time.
Betty married Keith Francis and they moved to Grand Island in 1962. The couple were parents to four children: Mark, Susan, Paul, and Daryl.
Betty began her journey at the Nebraska Veterans Home in Grand Island in 1980. She received her CNA certification and later became a med aid. She worked there for over 25 years before retiring.
She married Ray Price on May 21, 1983 at Grand Island. They made their home in Grand Island. Mr. Price died in 1999.
Betty is survived by her son, Mark Francis of Genoa, NE; daughter, Susan Francis of Grand Island; sister, Darlene Otto of Hastings, NE; brother, Kenneth (Sherry) Ehrenberg of Winnetoon, NE; grandchildren, Jordyn Meyers, Stephen Scholl, Brennen Thaden (Bri Hunter), Jasmine Thaden (Austyn Redmond), Charles Thaden III, all of Grand Island, and Jade and Jericho Day of Alda, NE; and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray Price; sons, Daryl Francis and Paul Francis; brothers, Floyd Ehrenberg and Donald Ehrenberg; a foster daughter, Angela Bradley; and great-granddaughter, Payton.
