
Marjorie died Friday, April 1, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Ord, Nebraska.
Marjorie “Marge” M. Rudloff Rayer was born September 14, 1918, to Andrew and Ida (Janna) Burkhardt and raised in rural Walnut, NE. Marjorie was the first of three children. Her siblings include Gordon Burkhardt and Rosalie Vondracek. She attended country school and graduated from St. Ludger Academy in Creighton, NE in 1937. She taught six years in the Niobrara and Winnetoon rural areas before marrying William “Bill” F. Rudloff on June 4, 1945. They were blessed with nine children: Denis, Loretta, Marcie, Joe, Cecil, Vivian, Helen, Mary, and Tom. Sadly, in 1968, Bill passed away following a lengthy battle with brain cancer. After the loss of her husband, Marge worked as a CNA/CMA at the Creighton Care Center.
On January 3, 1981, Marge married a former classmate, Felix Rayer, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton, NE.
Marjorie was very faith-filled and devoted to her family. She accepted the Lord’s will throughout her life, never complained, and lived her faith. Marjorie enjoyed sewing, quilting, embroidering, raising baby chicks, gardening, and raising house plants. Marjorie was still embroidering at age 100. She was always kind to others and showed a genuine interest in them.
Marjorie was a faithful member of the Catholic Church and a life-time member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
She is survived and loved by her children and their spouses, Denis Rudloff of Verdigre, Loretta (David) Hrbek of Ord, Marcie (Curt) Sikyta of Ord, Joe (Gloria) Rudloff of Norfolk, Viv (Ray) Patrick of North Loup, Mary (Mike) Vollbrecht of Mesa, Arizona, and Tom (Be) Rudloff of Norfolk; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; sister, Rosalie Vondracek of Lincoln and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouses; two children, Cecil and Helen; a daughter-in law, Peggy; and brother, Gordon.
