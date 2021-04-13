Mass of Christian Burial for Lawrence Schneider, age 82, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Kizito Okhuoya will be Celebrant, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence died Monday, February 15, 2021, at his residence.
