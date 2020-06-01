Brian Allen Ober, 49, died on May 15, 2020 at his home. Brian was born September 20, 1970 to Allen and Norma Ober in Creighton, Nebraska. He graduated from Bloomfield High in 1989. He was active in all sports, band, and was baptized and raised in the Lutheran church.
Brian attended the University of South Dakota and then served in the Army National Guard Reserves from 1992-2000. After his time serving, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems from Bellevue University in 2007.
Brian began his professional career at Gateway, Inc. in North Sioux City, South Dakota, worked for Affiliated Computer Services in Dallas, Texas, for Unisys in Salt Lake City, Utah, and for McAfee in Plano, Texas. He was a man of strong work ethic and dedication. Brian was known as the “Support Ranger” that could be parachuted into any account and could turn it around in less than 60 days! Beyond being a master of any business operations issue, he also became a trusted advisor and friend to many.
Throughout his career, he accomplished great things and built lasting relationships at lunch and happy hours solving all of the world’s problems. The friendship and camaraderie is what made working together such a remarkable experience for those who knew Brian and “Team Cool.” His word was as good as gold and his heart was of service.
Brian married the love of his life, Betsy Ober, on November 21, 2003. Together their adventures with friends, family, and Husker football took them across the United States. They made countless beautiful memories with friends across the globe, including his competing in US and World Obstacle Course Championships. Brian had a passion for several hobbies and nothing he did was ever done poorly. Brian loved the same way with conviction! The best of friends would be the only way to describe the love shared between Brian and Betsy. Their relationship personified kindness.
Brian was a man of sheer determination and drive. When he set his mind to a goal, he reached it. There were no excuses with Brian, just results. Brian embodied everything genuine about a friend: selfless, hardworking, disciplined, and a never quit attitude. And Brian never missed an opportunity to drop barbs on his pals. The kind that would leave you scrambling for a response...but more often than not, just accepting defeat. His humor built his relationships with people that spanned states, years, and will live on in his absence.
Brian was a servant and a rock - always looking for ways to lend a helping hand. The one person you knew would be there if you needed him, no matter what. He valued tradition and loyalty. He never called attention to himself, he always deferred credit to others and not himself. Brian was a man of integrity, a man to be respected and valued. Brian held a strong passion to push the limits of what he was able to achieve and inspired others to do the same. He was a selfless person who loved others dearly. He had the ability to brighten any room with his contagious laughter.
Brian’s character shined the brightest. He excelled at the two things in life you can control - his work ethic and integrity. Brian was also the type of man that delivered on his promises. Seldom was a situation where he didn't show up and do exactly what he said he would. Being a friend of Brian meant you never had to ask for his help because he was always the first to volunteer it. He never said no and always had a smile.
We are all fortunate to have had time with Brian. What will not be lost is the positive impact Brian made on so many people over the years. We are fortunate to have known such a man. We are all better for our time together with Brian. Those who knew Brian, a man who displayed, without fail, the character traits that make up the building blocks of those who make a difference in other people's lives were the lucky ones. Brian changed many lives with his friendship and mentoring. His loss cuts deep, and it will be a shared pain between all of the people Brian touched.
“Truly, truly, I say to you, He that hears my word, and believes on him that sent me, has everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death to life.” John 5:24
Brian is survived by his wife, Betsy (Froyd) Ober; dogs, Kodi and Ozzy; mother, Norma Ober; father, Allen Ober; brothers, Craig Ober and Scott Ober (Sarah Ober); sister, Alisha Ober (Nathan Grennan); nephews, Dean Herman, Cory and Quinton Ober; niece, Ashley Ober and great nieces and nephews.