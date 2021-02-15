Private family services for Earline Bauer, age 84, of Creighton, Nebraska will be Monday, February 15, 2021, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Reverend Karen Juzenas will officiate, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Earline died Thursday, February 11, 2021, at her residence.
Earline May Woodworth Bauer was born to Earl and Gladys (Cook) Woodworth on the family farm west of Creighton on April 26,1936. She attended country school just up the hill from her home, and then went to Creighton for high school. Earline took Normal Training and classes at Wayne State to become a teacher.
After teaching two years, Earline married Bud Bauer at Atkinson, Nebraska on December 28, 1955. Bud and Earline lived their entire lives in Creighton and were blessed with four children - Joline, Douglas, Lori, and Michael.
Earline was a wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, Bauer Construction bookkeeper, loving friend, caregiver, kind neighbor, Sunday schoolteacher, Bluebird Campfire Girls leader, Den mother, and Avon lady. She was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal church.
She is survived by her children, Joline (Jim) Javorsky, Lori (Phil) Ebel, Doug (Rhonda) Bauer, and Mike (TyLynne) Bauer; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.