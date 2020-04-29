Lawrence “Larry” Eggen
Private family services for Lawrence “Larry” Eggen, age 85, of Creighton, Nebraska will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield, Nebraska. Reverend Jacob Bobby will officiate.
Live streaming will begin at 11:00 a.m. on the First Trinity Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. May 7, 2020, at Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Larry died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
Lawrence “Larry” Eggen, son of Marvin and Clara (Brunke) Eggen, was born on March 18, 1935, in Bloomfield, NE. He graduated from Bloomfield High School and then serviced his county in the United States Navy. On May 16th, 1959 Larry was united in marriage to Thelma Jean Peters at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield, NE. They were blessed with two children, Jill and Lance.
Larry and Thelma resided and worked in Omaha until 1960, when they moved to San Diego, CA where they worked and lived till 1962. In 1962 they moved back to Bloomfield, NE where Larry managed the Standard Service Station for his brother Don. In 1966 they moved to Creighton to accept the job of a Standard Oil agent in that area. In 1976 he bought out Standard Oil and became a Standard Oil Jobber, where he delivered fuel to farmers in the area and eventually opened up the Standard gas station on the main street of Creighton. Larry eventually retired from Standard Oil but throughout the years enjoyed many other jobs like hauling cattle for Dale Carpenter, being a maintenance person for Bruce Park Terrace, and a substitute mail carrier for the Creighton Post Office.
Larry and Thelma were members of Zion Lutheran Church and later became members of First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield where they were married. Larry was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151 and American Legion Post 74.
Larry enjoyed all the customers he had through his Standard Oil business. Through the years Larry and Thelma enjoyed the friends they made in Creighton and McAllen, TX. From sitting around just talking and sharing all their experiences to playing board/card games like Michigan Rummy, Aggravation and Hand & Foot. Time spent with these great friends always started and ended with a smile on their faces and many laughs in between.
Larry is survived by his children, Jill (Brian Edmondson) Phillips of Olathe, KS and Lance Eggen of Grand Island, NE; two grandchildren, Cailee (Eggen) Gieselman and AJ of Bloomfield, NE and Tanisha Jean Thompson of Carroll, IA; three great grandchildren, Kennedie, Amelia and Rowan Gieselman of Bloomfield, NE; and siblings, Don (Bev) Eggen of Bloomfield, NE, Gary (Jan) Eggen of Crofton, NE, and Carma Sazama of Norfolk, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Clara Eggen; an infant brother, Joey; and his wife, Thelma.