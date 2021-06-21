Rev. Michael G. Printy
June 1, 1928 - June 16, 2021
Omaha, NE - Father Printy was born in Creighton, Nebraska and graduated from St. Ludger High School in Creighton before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, where he served from 1946 to 1948. His military service complete, he then matriculated at Creighton University and graduated before entering Conception Seminary in Missouri. After his ordination to the priesthood in May of 1957, Father Printy taught at Ryan High School and served as an associate pastor in Omaha for three years. He went on to serve as pastor in many rural parishes in the Omaha Diocese: Lynch, Cedar Rapids, Petersburg, Battle Creek, Schoolcraft, Jackson, and Hubbard.
Father Printy was preceded in death by his parents, Anna (McDermott) Printy and George Printy, DDS, and by his sister, Mary Spinharney. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
