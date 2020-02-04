Funeral Services For Donald Gilsdorf

Mass of Christian Burial for Donald Gilsdorf, age 88, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Kizito Okhuoya will be Celebrant.
Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996 and American Legion Post 249.
Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Donald died February 2, 2020, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Donald Gilsdorf, son of Othmar and Lena (Brandl) Gilsdorf, was born October 24, 1931, at Bloomfield, Nebraska. He attended country school and St. Andrew’s Catholic School in Bloomfield. Donald served in the United States Army from April 1952 to March 1954 during the Korean Conflict. He was married to Alice June Merchen on September 11, 1952, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. Four children were born to them: Carol, Myrle, Marlene, and Curtis.
Donald spent most of his life farming in the Bloomfield area. He was also a trucker, drove bus for Navigator, and was a school bus driver. Donald was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and also belonged to the Knox County Rodeo Club and American Legion Post 249.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Alice June; daughters, Carol (Merle) Murray and Marlene Folck; sons, Myrle (Debbie) Gilsdorf and Curtis (Cindy) Gilsdorf; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Earl, Melvin, and Clifford Gilsdorf; and Sister, Elva DeLaRoi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Othmar and Lena; brothers, Ervin, John, and Orville; sisters, Darlene, Marjorie, and LaVerna; brothers-in-law, Charles Kronberg, Carl Folkers, and Richard Bratetic; sister-in-law, Lena Gilsdorf; great-granddaughter, Madison Folck; and nephews, Michael Gilsdorf and Kevin Bratetic.