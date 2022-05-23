Memorial services for Philip Schroeder, age 53, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Terry Krueger will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Phil died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his residence.
Philip Andrew Schroeder, son of Marvin and Marian (Lamprecht) Schroeder, was born January 11, 1969, at Creighton, Nebraska. He was a lifelong member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Phil grew up on the family farm just north of Bloomfield where he later farmed with his father and brother Roger.
While attending Bloomfield Community Schools, he was active in football, band, and FFA. He learned to care for livestock and showed hogs and cattle at the Knox County Fair. After graduating in 1987, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences in 1991. Throughout college he was a member of Ag Men Fraternity where he acquired many lifelong friends and a love of Husker sports.
Phil had many interests including cheering on the Bloomfield Bees and Huskers at sporting events. He enjoyed Husker tailgating with friends, fantasy football, collecting sports memorabilia, a wide variety of music, karaoke, and camping. Phil’s big heart and enthusiasm for life were contagious. He loved spending time with people and never met a stranger. Phil was always willing to go the extra mile to help someone and just “knew” how to get things done.
Phil had a passion for his community and helped to plan and implement many projects. For several years he was part of the committee that organized the Community Church Food Stand for the Knox County Fair. As a community leader, he was involved in several activities including the Nebraska and Knox County Cattlemen and Good Samaritan Society Care Center Board. Phil was currently serving as the mayor of Bloomfield since first being elected in 2010. Phil left an imprint on Bloomfield and on all who knew him.
Phil is survived by siblings, Roger (Liz) of Bloomfield, Mary (Leland) Parrish of Honey Creek, Iowa, and Lowell (Sharon) of Stanton; nieces and nephews, Mark Parrish, Scott Parrish, Kurt Parrish, Amie Parrish, Leah Parrish, Anthony (Chastity) Warrior, Aaron (Jessi) Warrior, Adrian (Becca) Warrior, Daniel (Niihontesha) Warrior, and Karissa (Daniel) Payne; aunts, Louise (Richard) Adams of Kalamazoo, Michigan and Audrey (Fred) Fox of Roseville Minnesota; and many cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and brother, Dennis.