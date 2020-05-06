Ann Louise Hutchson Onawa, Iowa
Ann Louise Hutchson, 83, of Onawa, Iowa passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, May 7, 2020, in the Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton, Nebraska, with Reverend Kimberly Culp officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.
Ann Louise Hutchson was born June 16, 1936 in Norfolk, Nebraska the daughter of Gerald and Louise (Terry) Allen. She attended Creighton Nebraska public schools and graduated in 1954.
She attended Cotty College in Nevada, Missouri and graduated from Doane College in Crete, Nebraska. Ann taught school for several years and then devoted herself to raising three children while her husband continued his education.
Ann Louise (Allen) and Richard Hutchson were united into marriage in 1959.
She was a past president of PEO and a member for over 50 years. Along with her family Ann started the Hutchson Garden patch, raising and selling flowers and vegetables. She enjoyed reading and sewing.
Survivors include her children, Lee (Michele) Hutchson, of Montpelier, Virginia, Jonathan (Michelle) Hutchson of Blair, Nebraska and Ann (Arlen) Scott of Aberdeen, South Dakota; seven grandchildren, Andrew Hutchson, Candace Hutchson, Ann Scott, Jesse Hutchson, Alice Scott, Brandon Hutchson, Adam Scott; one great-grandchild Maxwell Hutchson; and one brother, Jerry (Mary Ann) Allen, of Ainsworth, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents, Gerald and Louise (Terry) Allen; one brother, Paul David; and one sister, Constance “Jane”.
Casket Bearers will be Andrew Hutchson, Jesse Hutchson, Brandon Hutchson, and Adam Scott.
