Funeral service for Lloyd W. Timmerman, 89, of Osmond were held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. Officiating the service was Rev. Carl Lilienkamp. Interment will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osmond. Visitation was 3:00-5:00 p.m., Sunday, also at the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #326, Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post #7838, and the Sons of the American Legion , of Osmond. Lloyd passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk. Facemask and social distancing were observed.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond was in charge of the arrangements.
Lloyd W. Timmerman was born on March 9, 1931, rural Plainview, Nebraska to William and Myrle (Urwin) Timmerman. He was baptized and confirmed at the Eden Valley Lutheran Church and attended grade school at the Eden Valley Country School to the 8th Grade.
After his education Lloyd served in the United States Army from October 6, 1952 to September 27, 1954. Lloyd was drafted into the army in 1952 and served in Germany. He drove tanks and worked on them while in the service until 1954 when he was discharged as tank commander and staff sergeant.
He married Elaine Kumm on June 5, 1955 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond, NE. After marriage Lloyd and Elaine farmed, raised livestock, and lived in the Osmond area, where they raised their family. Lloyd and Elaine moved to Osmond in 1989. Lloyd continued to remain active in the farming operation. Lloyd enjoyed his family very much and attending his grandchildren’s many events over the years. He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Osmond where he held numerous church offices, member of American Legion Post #326, V.F.W. Post #7838, and the Osmond Development Corporation, Co-op Board.
Survivors include his wife Elaine Timmerman of Osmond, children Cindy (Tim) Lindquist of Randolph, Susan (Vern) Hanson of Bloomfield, Sandra (Ed) Brummels of Osmond, Roger (Patty) Timmerman of Osmond, Shelly Wieneke and Ryan Fix of Atkinson, 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, three brothers Floyd (Waneta) Timmerman of Yelliville, Arksasas, Howard (Sharon) Timmerman of Osmond, Ralph (Doyle) Timmerman of Osmond, sister Cleo Pfanstiel of Osmond, and sister in law Joanne Timmerman of Osmond. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Myrle, daughter in law Mary Rose Timmerman, granddaughter Andrea Rose Timmerman, son in law Mark Frevert, brother Ray Timmerman, brother in law Norris Pfanstiel, half-sister LaVern Enninga, and half-brother Marvin Richardson.
Organist will be Lori Koehler and hymns will be “Lift High The Cross”, “How Great Thou Art”, “Amazing Grace.” Casket bearers will be his grandsons Jason Hanson, Chad Brummels, Blake Brummels, Evan Timmerman, Tucker Timmerman, Keaton Timmerman, Dylan Wieneke, Logan Wieneke, and Carson Wieneke.
Honorary casket bearers will be his granddaughters Tara Voss, Trisha Petersen, Angela Stech, Renae Cunningham, Sarah Andersen, Kari Tunink, and Emily Schumacher.
