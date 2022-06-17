Faith Burgard passed away, June 1, in Auburn, CA. Faith was born Faith Marilyn Sohren in Bloomfield, Nebraska, January 16, 1931, to Otto and Marie Sohren. She graduated from Bloomfield High school in 1948 and married Leland (Lee) Burgard two weeks later on June 11th. As a veteran from WWII, Lee became an electrician under the GI bill. In 1952 they moved to Santa Ana, California, where Faith attended business school and went to work in the escrow department of Bank of America and Lee was an electrician for El Toro Marine Base.
In 1955 first child Douglas Lee was born, 1956 Mary Louise, 1958 Faith Ann, 1962 Robert Lawrence and 1968 Thomas Ray. Lee and Faith started Sierra Crane & Hoist Co., manufacturing cranes for nuclear power plants, PG&E hydroelectric plants and many government jobs for 30 years.
Faith was hot dog lunch chairman at St. Joseph’s School for 25 years. She took her turn as president of Patron’s Club under Father Sheehy. Faith was a member of St. Joseph’s Altar Society, Catholic Ladies Relief Society, St. Teresa’s Parish and St. Joseph’s Parish with 30 years as Eucharistic Minister, member of Newcomer & Neighbors Pinochle and Hand & Foot card groups and Auburn Study Travel Group.
Faith and Lee travelled all 7 continents with Africa being her favorite. First was a pilgrimage to the Holyland with 8 priests as part of the group who became lifelong friends. Over 42 years they supported over 30 children in their education in India, Lebanon, Jordan, Guatemala, Ethiopia, Uganda and Kenya. In 1972 they visited the first seminarian in India who now has celebrated 25 years in the priesthood. On the same trip they met another sponsored student becoming a Carmelite nun. After Lee was gone, Faith went alone in 2004 for a month to India; she traveled top to bottom to visit with several dear friends, priests and Carmelite Sisters. In 2005, she went alone to Kenya to the ordination of a Missionary of Africa priest where the Auburn Knights of Columbus had donated the chalice for his priesthood.
Photography was her passion with her home as a gallery of prize-winning poster size photos of the world.
Faith was preceded in death by her husband, Lee. She is survived by five children, Doug (Angie) Burgard, Mary (Thorpe) Deakers, Faith (Gary) Hodkin, Robert (Tammy) Burgard and Tom Burgard, 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, and sister Dotty Nagel. Rosary: St. Teresa’s, Auburn, CA on Friday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Service: St. Teresa’s, Auburn, CA on Friday June 17, at 11 a.m.
Donations can be made to Auburn Interfaith Food Closet.