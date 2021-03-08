Mass of Christian Burial for Alta Vakoc, age 89, of Verdigre, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. Reverend Kizito Okhuoya will be Celebrant, with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.
Alta died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre. Her death was peaceful with family at her side.
Alta Ellen (Jensen) Vakoc was born January 9, 1932, in rural Winnetoon, Nebraska to Allen A. Jensen and Henrietta A. (Scheer) Jensen. She attended country school near her home and attended Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills, Nebraska where she was baptized and confirmed.
On September 23, 1951, Alta married Adolph J. Vakoc at Christ Lutheran Church. Later she became a member of the parish of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. The couple was blessed with four children: Daniel, Patricia, Betty, and Mary. They farmed east of Verdigre. In 1954, Adolph and Alta started Vakoc Construction earthmoving company. Alta enjoyed gardening and producing a bountiful harvest for the family. She worked as a cook for Verdigre Public Schools for many years. Alta was also active in St. Wenceslaus’ Altar Society, CDA, and Sparta Sisters Extension Club. Adolph died November 27, 1987.
Alta retired in 1990 and moved to Verdigre. She married Omer O. Vakoc on February 14, 1994, in Okeechobee, Florida. They would spend summers in Verdigre and winters in Okeechobee until Omer’s death August 28, 2005. Alta was also active in several clubs including Senior Citizens, Faithful Friends, No Name Club, 1980’s Club, and Just So Busy Club. She loved playing cards and dominoes with friends and family. She also enjoyed sitting on her porch swing as she watched the local traffic pass by.
Alta is survived by her son, Daniel (Wilma) Vakoc of Verdigre; daughter, Patricia (Warren) Jessen of Bloomfield, NE; daughter, Betty (Russell) Marshall of Verdigre; daughter, Mary (Russell) Gehring of Omaha, NE; step-children, Patty Bennett of Shelbyville, IN, Marilynn (Jerry) Kennett of Halfway, MO, and Kathy Pittman of Shelbyville, IN; sister, Elaine Doerr of Plainview, NE; brother, Lawrence Jensen of Winnetoon, NE; sister, Esther (Frank) Holecek of Creighton, NE; sister, Arlene Nelson of Lincoln, NE; brother, Lyle (Elaine) Jensen of Carroll, NE; eight grandchildren, Tracy (Kevin) Howell of Seward, NE, Jeff (Samantha) Vakoc of Verdigre, Lesley (Jason) Nocita of Bennington, NE, Chris (Michaela) Jessen of Bloomfield, NE, Rebekah Jessen of Bloomfield, NE, Holly Sullivan of Omaha, NE, Laura Clark of Shelton, NE and Jake Gehring of Omaha, NE; sixteen great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Adolph; husband, Omer; sister, Mildred Jensen; brother, Loren Jensen; brother-in-law, Norris Doerr; brother-in-law, Lee Nelson; and sister-in-law, Ruth Jensen.