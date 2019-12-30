Funeral services for Charlotte McManigal, age 80, of Center, Nebraska have been rescheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Faith United Church in Creighton, Nebraska. Reverend Bev Hieb will officiate, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Charlotte died Friday, December 27, 2019, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Charlotte Lea McManigal, daughter of Charles and Grace (Teadtke) Peed was born April 23, 1939, in Lynch Nebraska. She attended and graduated from Niobrara High School in Niobrara, Nebraska. She was married to Vernon Eugene McManigal on November 25, 1959, at Niobrara, Nebraska. Four boys were born to them: Mark, Todd, Doug, and Brian.
Charlotte and Vern lived in Niobrara after they were first married and then moved to a small farm near Monowi, Nebraska to start farming. After a few years they moved to rural Lindy Nebraska to continue farming and milking cows. Charlotte tended a huge garden every year to help raise her growing family. In the late 70’s Vern and Charlotte sold the farm and bought the bar and cafe in Center, Nebraska. Vern and Charlotte served the Center community and Knox County area for 17 years. Charlotte also worked at the Bloomfield Chicken Farm for 17 years. Charlotte and Vern retired in Center Nebraska to spend time with family and the community.
Charlotte never missed her boys’ games and musical activities and was always there supporting them and cheering them on. Charlotte loved to take her boys fishing when chores were done and she spent more time fixing their poles and lines than she did fishing. Charlotte was also an avid Cornhusker fan.
Charlotte was a member of the Lutheran Church of Lindy, Nebraska and attended services at the Center UCC Church in Center, Nebraska where she was famous for her potato soup.
Vern and Charlotte celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on November 25, 2019.
She died December 27, 2019, at the Creighton Care Centre, Creighton, Nebraska at the age of 80.
Survivors include her husband Vernon; and sons Mark and Joan of Leavenworth, Kansas, Todd and Alisha of Center, Nebraska, Doug and Jodi of Creighton, Nebraska, and Brian and Deborah of Chambers, Nebraska. She was extremely proud of and happy with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Charlotte has two surviving siblings her sister Betty Isom of Sioux City Iowa and her brother Larry Peed of Page, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father Charles and Grace Peed; and sisters, Audrey, Dorothy, Viola, Norma and Janice.